Namibia’s government has completed a corruption investigation into Immanuel Mulunga, the high-profile managing director of state oil company Namcor who was suspended earlier this year, and found no evidence of criminal intent.
Ghastly losses and hard decisions: Key findings of Namibian oil executive corruption probe
Suspended managing director of state oil company absolved of corruption, but questions raised about due diligence undertaken on Namcor's partners
25 July 2023 11:55 GMT Updated 26 July 2023 13:47 GMT
By
in London