Guyana has put its armed forces on high alert after Venezuela’s increasingly belligerent President Nicolas Maduro increased its territorial threat against its next-door neighbour.

Venezuelan voters approved Maduro’s ambition of annexing the disputed Essequibo region in a referendum on Sunday, since when the country’s strongman has doubled down on his threats to Guyana where ExxonMobil is busily developing 11 billion barrels of offshore oil.