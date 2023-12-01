Venezuela is stoking tensions with Guyana by holding a referendum this weekend that is designed to support its claim to two-thirds of its neighbour’s territory, which if enforced militarily, would see Caracas also take control of ExxonMobil’s huge offshore oilfields.

For two centuries, Caracas has laid claim to a 160,000 square kilometre area called Essequibo, but – ahead of elections next year – President Nicolas Maduro has upped the ante with his referendum plan which would reject a “fraudulent” border demarcation agreement dating back to 1899.