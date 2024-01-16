More than six oil tankers have been diverted, while state-owned behemoth QatarEnergy has suspended multiple shipments via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, potentially disrupting marine traffic for the regional energy sector and raising fresh security concerns following air strikes on the Houthis.

The Red Sea is a crucial commercial shipping gateway that accounts for about 12% of global seaborne oil and 8% of liquefied natural gas transportation and further escalation of the Middle East conflict threatens to jeopardise the crucial international trade route.