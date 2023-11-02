Anti-fossil fuel activists and environmental defenders in Uganda face repeated harassment, including arbitrary arrests, for protesting a planned oil pipeline, according to a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC International are investing billions of dollars to develop their Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields on the shores of Lake Albert in Uganda, with most of the output to be exported to Tanga port on Tanzania’s coast via the 1450-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).