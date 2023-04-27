Striking workers in Nigeria have ended an industrial dispute that affected oil production of 300,000 barrels per day from ExxonMobil’s facilities in the country.

Members of Pengassan trade union were in talks with the US supermajor over changes to work rotas and pay, but after the two sides failed to come to terms, workers downed tools on 13 April, forcing ExxonMobil to declare force majeure across all its operations.

However, after the intervention of Mele Kyari, chief executive of state oil company NNPC, Pengassan called off its strike yesterday.