Iran will continue to pursue its rights and benefits, including exploitation of the disputed Arash gas field (dubbed Durra by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait), if other parties do not co-operate in the demarcation process, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday.
Iran threatens to unilaterally exploit controversial offshore gas field
Iran said it will pursue its rights and interests, including exploitation and exploration of the Arash (Durra) asset
31 July 2023 8:08 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 9:26 GMT
