Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed his chief-of-staff as his new prime minister, as he rebuilds his government after Monday’s sudden dismissal of the Cabinet.

Olzhas Bektenov was appointed Prime Minister on Tuesday after being nominated by Tokayev and approved by parliament, despite two of its five factions abstaining from the vote.

Kazkakhstan’s importance as a major supplier of crude has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as European nations step up efforts to diversify sources of supply and reduce their dependence on Russian volumes.

A lawyer by education, 43-year-old Bektenov has served as Tokayev’s chief of staff since last April.

Before then, he held various posts in the government and presidential office since 2006, though remaining largely unknown to the general public.

In February 2022 he was appointed to chair the government’s anti-corruption agency, taking on the role just a month after Kazakhstan was rocked by massive street protests throughout the country that almost toppled Tokayev, who had to call on Russia and Belarus for military aid to help quell the unrest.

Bektenov replaces Alikhan Smailov, who was appointed prime minister following the January 2022 protests.

Tokayev dismissed his Cabinet on Monday after criticising its performance, according to various media agencies, including AP.

However, on Tuesday, he reappointed 10 of the 15 dismissed ministers, including Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Satkaliyev was reinstated despite repeated protests by disgruntled oilfield workers on the country’s oil-rich western regions during the past year.

Last year, Satkaliyev snubbed a group of protesters who has travelled to the Energy Ministry’s offices in Astana to voice their grievances. Satkaliyev said at the time that “it was their choice to sleep overnight in the street”.

Last week, the Energy Ministry said it is targeting a 7% increase in the country’s oil production to almost 2 million barrels per day this year against 2023, with the incremental output being exported to international markets because of the sluggish domestic demand.