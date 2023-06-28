OPINION: Malaysia this year will roll out two new national strategic roadmaps as the stalwart of Southeast Asia’s oil and gas industry embraces the energy transition.

Describing the roadmap that will spell out the country’s strategy and high-impact initiatives to expedite its energy transition efforts as being “of paramount importance”, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added that it will be complemented by the hydrogen economic and technology roadmap.

The latter is intended to underpin environmentally sustainable, long-term energy security in Malaysia, which Anwar notes will be driven by technological innovation.