More than six oil tankers have been diverted and state-owned QatarEnergy has suspended multiple shipments via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, while the Houthi rebels have struck a US-owned container vessel and deemed US-owned ships to be "legitimate targets".

The Houthi moves raise fresh security concerns for energy shipping in the region. The Red Sea is a crucial commercial shipping gateway that accounts for about 12% of global seaborne oil and 8% of liquefied natural gas transportation.