Russian authorities expect state-controlled gas giant Gazprom to boost its gas pipeline supplies to China by about 42% to 22 billion cubic metres this year against 2022.

They hope to be able to sign a third gas supply contract with the country before year-end, according to pronouncements in Moscow.

Deputy prime minister in charge of energy issues, Alexander Novak, said that deliveries of gas from East Siberia to China via the Sila Sibiri pipeline are forecast to reach the annual contracted volume of 38 Bcm in 2025.