Multiple liquefied natural gas tankers were held up over the weekend in the Gulf region after the US and UK launched air strikes last week against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

LNG vessels Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila and Al Nuaman had loaded at Ras Laffan in Qatar and were supposed to head to the Suez Canal but stopped off the coast of Oman on 14 January, Reuters reported on Monday, citing LSEG ship-tracking data.

The Al Rekayyat tanker also stopped along its route on 13 January in the Red Sea, Reuters noted.

Qatar appears to have paused sending LNG tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after the air strikes raised risks in the waterway, a Bloomberg report claimed.

QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to an Upstream query on the stranded LNG tankers.

Offshore vessels avoiding the Suez Canal, a vital shipping route, might have to go around the African continent past the Cape of Good Hope.

US and UK aircraft have carried out multiple air strikes in the past few days on military facilities used by Houthi militants in Yemen to target shipping traffic in the Red Sea.

The US-UK strikes took place hours after Iran seized an oil tanker offshore Oman, further stoking tensions in the Middle East.

Since November, the Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels voyaging to and from the Suez Canal as the Houthis oppose Israel’s war on Hamas — another group supported by Tehran — in Gaza.

An increasing number of oil tankers have also steered clear of the Red Sea last week and several others have been diverted following the air strikes.