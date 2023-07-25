Namibia’s government has completed a corruption investigation into Immanuel Mulunga, the high-profile managing director of state oil company Namcor who was suspended earlier this year, and found no evidence of criminal intent.
Namibia corruption probe clears suspended state oil company executive
Suspended managing director of state oil company absolved of corruption, but questions raised about due diligence undertaken on Namcor's partners
