Namibia’s beleaguered state oil company, Namcor, is still hunting for a managing director to stand in for the suspended Immanuel Mulunga, after long-running talks with a potential replacement hit the rocks.

Namibia is probably the world’s top oil and gas hot spot and has developed a reputation as a country where the resource curse could be avoided and graft is not as widespread as in other African countries.

According to Transparency International's 20222 Corruption Perceptions Index, Namibia is one of the cleanest countries on the continent, ranked only below Botswana, Cape Verde and Rwanda.