Namibia will not try to increase its stakes in existing petroleum blocks, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines & Energy, but things could be different for future licences.

The ministry was clarifying comments made at a parliamentary workshop in Swakopmund earlier this week by its Minister Tom Alweendo, who stated that Namibia should own “a minimum equity percentage in all mining companies and petroleum production, for which it does not have to pay”.

This saw the stock prices of both mining and petroleum players fall, while also creating confusion among existing and future natural resources investors as to what was actually meant.