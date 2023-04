OPINION: The Opec+ group’s recent decision to cut oil production by a further 1.16 million barrels per day in a bid to force up crude prices shows national self-interest capping global economic order.

“Make Saudi Arabia great again” could be the cry from Riyadh, as it tries to raise more cash for a variety of internal projects such as the planned “smart” city of Neom.

Russia’s interests could hardly be clearer, as Moscow needs more money for its faltering invasion of Ukraine, with Kremlin