United Arab Emrates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei has said that the Opec+ grouping has lost 4 million barrels per day of oil production in three years, led by underinvestment in the oil sector.

Speaking at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Al Mazrouei said the group lost the production in recent years as countries shied away from oil investments.

“It’s not a secret that within Opec+, we lost 4 million barrels (per day) just in three years. And those are not going to come back because of lack of investment,” he noted.

He stressed the need for sustainability and orderly energy transition but noted that the UAE will not “ignore its responsibility to our consumers in the world”, and will ensure that it continues to be a reliable source of energy during the transition.

“We are transitioning, and we need oil to be there. Otherwise, the consumers are going to be the losers in this game,” he stated.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE had earlier planned to expand its oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2030, but later decided to advance its production target due to a lack of global spare capacity.

“When we saw the level of investments going down, and no one is investing, our leadership decided to put more capital and bring it forward to… 2027,” he said.

He added that the UAE believes that even its expansion to 5 million bpd by 2030 may not be enough for global energy security, “if others are not doing a fair share of bringing enough resources”.

Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais echoed a similar sentiment at ADIPEC and said Opec has “been talking about the danger of under-investing in our industry for many years”.

“We will continue to repeatedly call for the importance of continuing to invest in the oil and gas industry, particularly for oil,” he said.

Counterproductive move

Al Ghais said that calls to stop investing in oil “is counterproductive” and puts several countries at risk.

He added that the oil industry requires at least $14 trillion of investments required from now until 2045.

“That’s around $600 billion per year. Just for the oil industry. This is what it requires to be able to achieve energy security for Europe for the rest of the world,” he noted.

He said that Opec is projecting oil demand of at least 103 million bpd in 2024.

Opec and Opec+ member countries combined produced about 59% of global oil production last year, totalling around 48 million bpd.