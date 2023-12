Opec+ members have agreed to deepen voluntary production cuts to 2.2 million barrels per day for early next year, in an effort to stabilise oil prices amid concerns over global demand and weaker economic growth.

Saudi Arabia will be rolling over its 1 million bpd oil production cuts until the end of the first quarter of 2024, along with Russia, which plans to curb crude output by 300,000 bpd, in addition to cutting exports of oil products by 200,000 bpd.