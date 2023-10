Predictions of global oil demand for next year face more uncertainty, as two of the leading industry bodies — the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) — present divergent views on oil demand for 2024.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday lowered its forecast for growth in oil demand next year, suggesting harsher global economic conditions and noted that progress on energy efficiency will weigh on consumption.