China’s state-owned supermajor PetroChina is making headlines not for a major hydrocarbon discovery, but due to a cheating scandal of one of its senior officials.

PetroChina official removed after video scandal goes viral. Photo: SCREEN SHOT FROM XIAO MI VIDEO FOOTAGE

The episode has sparked a social media storm, bringing back into the spotlight unrelated historic corruption cases involving dozens of high-ranking executives since Chinese President Xi Jinping initiated his anti-corruption campaign a decade ago.

Hu Jiyong, president of PetroChina’s engineering, procurement and construction arm Huanqiu Project Management (Beijing), was videoed by a street photographer last Wednesday, interlocking fingers with a young woman, taking a stroll at a trendy shopping area in Chengdu, capital of southern China’s Sichuan province.