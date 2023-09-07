The Moldovan government has said a new report supports its claims that the Russian state-controlled Gazprom used its monopoly of Moldova’s gas supplies to undermine the pro-Western government and promote the Kremlin’s political and financial aims in the region.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has for decades been the sole supplier of natural gas to Moldova, a neighbour of war-torn Ukraine and which Moscow claims as being within the scope of its strategic interest in the region.

However, according to an audit report published on Wednesday in the Moldovan capital Chisinau, Gazprom abused its monopoly position in the country.

Gazprom secured its position as the sole supplier of volumes to Moldovagaz when the country's gas importer and distributor — and Gazprom subsidiary — was formed, said auditors Wikborg Rein of Norway and Forensic Risk Alliance of the US.

The Russian gas giant the allowed debts for gas deliveries “to accrue without taking steps to enforce payment against or restructure… Moldovagaz in order to protect its continued, presumably profitable, monopoly position in Moldova,” the report added.

Moldova has joined the list of European countries where Gazprom is alleged to have covertly tried to build influence over businesses and politicians, using gas supplies as leverage to push the Kremlin's agenda.

The audit was agreed in 2021 when Gazprom informed the country’s authorities, led by recently elected pro-European President Maia Sandu, that Moldovagaz owed almost $757 million to Gazprom for historic gas supplies.

The Russian giant repeatedly demanded authorities in Moldova to start paying the debt, and threatened a reduction or a full disconnection of Russian gas deliveries to the country.

Moldovagaz was founded in 1999 by Gazprom, which holds a 50% interest in the gas distributor. The state of Moldova has a 35% stake, with the government of the self-proclaimed region of Transnistria having the remaining interest.

Transnistria is not recognised internationally and is considered a part of Moldova, however, it has a separate government that is backed by the Kremlin. The territory along the left bank of the Dniester river hosts a Russian military contingent.

The report said auditors discovered irregularities and illegalities in the founding of Moldovagaz and its predecessor Gazsnabtranzit, formed in 1995.

Assets transferred by the Moldovan state to the two companies to pay for previous Gazprom gas deliveries may have been significantly undervalued, the report said.

However, “due to a lack of documentation, the auditors have been unable to quantify [the size] of the potential undervaluation”, the audit found.

Some assets in Moldova were apparently wrongfully transferred as payments to offset the alleged debt of Transnistria for previously delivered gas, auditors said.

The report said Gazprom has been in breach of its delivery obligations to Moldovagaz and customers in Moldova since October 2022.

Russian gas supplies reaching Moldova via Ukraine were suddenly reduced to just over 5 million cubic metres per day, from 8 MMcmd, in the fourth quarter of last year, a breach of the existing gas-supply contract between Gazprom and Moldovagaz.

However, the country has been able to work out an alternative gas supply route, with gas deliveries to Moldova taken over by state-owned importer Energocom.

Non-existing debt

Auditors said that due to a lack of records, they have been unable to audit about $278 million of the debt claimed by Gazprom that allegedly accrued before 1 January 2003.

Out of the remaining claimed amount of $478 million, about $400 million is subject to Russian arbitral awards whose validity has expired and which no longer can be enforced in Moldova.

Auditors have also identified other corporate and contractual breaches by Moldovagaz and Gazprom that may be used as a pretext for the country to demand the write-off of the claimed debt, they said.

“To the extent Gazprom has to write off claims arising from its pursuit of the Russian Federation's interests, Gazprom may seek recourse from the Russian Federation,” auditors said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Chisinau, Moldova’s Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov said that after looking into the audit report, the government is prepared to pay $8.6 million to Gazprom, with the remaining debt to be written off.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Moldovagaz said in a statement that it received a copy of the audit report only on Wednesday morning and that the report should have been agreed with the company's advisory board before being made public.

“Due to this late submission, Moldovagaz is not in position to comment on statements, conclusions and assessments contained in the document,” the company said.