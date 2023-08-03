Russia recorded a strong jump in oil and gas tax revenues in July even though it cut oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.

Producers paid 811 billion rubles ($9 billion) to the government last month, an increase of 53% against the 529 billion rubles received in June, the ministry said on Thursday.

Monthly revenues from oil and gas had been steadily falling since April despite the government’s efforts to compel producers to curtail their output in an attempt to raise prices.

However, by cancelling some of the export quotas issued, the government managed to intervene directly to limit the flow of Russian oil to international markets.

Russia’s Urals crude — a heavy sour blend oil — averaged just over $64 per barrel in July, for the first time breaking the price cap set by the Group of Seven countries in December to limit Russian revenues.

Urals sales above the price cap were reported by international traders following the improvement of the Russian oil discount against Brent crude — the North Sea benchmark blend — to much less than $20 per barrel.

The Finance Ministry expects to see higher tax revenues in August, but did not comment on reports earlier this week that Russian oil exports fell significantly more than planned in July.

On Thursday, however, Russian deputy prime minister in charge for energy issues Alexander Novak said the country will curb oil exports by additional 300,000 bpd from 1 September, according to Reuters.

Based on tanker movements from Russian ports, producers exported at an average of less than 3 million barrels per day in July against the record high of 3.9 million bpd seen at the end of May, according to Bloomberg.

Russian oil shipments to country’s two largest customers — India and China — fell by almost 1 million bpd last month against May, as buyers held out for the discounts of between $30 and $40 per barrel, commonly seen since the middle of 2022.

The sector will face increasing tax pressure from 1 September after President Vladimir Putin signed a number of amendments to the country’s tax laws earlier this week.

US warning

The Russian government’s success in circumventing the price cap and the strong jump in oil and gas revenues is a slap in face to the US administration, which was the most vocal backer of the measure last year.

London-based Reed Smith’s International Trade & National Security team lawyer Leigh Hansson said: “In the latest [Russian price cap] compliance note issued by the US Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Justice, the government set out its expectations for industry when submitting voluntary disclosures of potential violations of export control and sanctions regulations”.

“While none of the information contained in the compliance note was particularly groundbreaking, the note does mark the first joint statement on how the agencies will consider disclosures of suspected violations” of the cap mechanism, according to Hansson.

The note also reminded Russian oil buyers that “self-disclosing potential violations can provide significant mitigation of civil or criminal liability, but may include a non-prosecution agreement or a reduction of 50% in the base penalty amount for civil or criminal penalties”.

Companies were also warned not to “bury their heads in the sand” and choose not to investigate potential price cap violations.

“The US note serves as a reminder to companies within the export industries, including shipping, to not only ensure compliance with [Russian] sanctions regulations, which are growing in volume and complexity, but to implement rigorous compliance controls and thoroughly investigate possible risks,” Hansson said.

In remarks prepared for a London conference, acting US Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Eric Van Nostrand described the price cap as a successful part of the multilateral sanctions regime imposed on Russia, Reuters reported.

"Our approach has struck at the heart of the Kremlin’s most important cash cow. Before the war, oil revenues constituted about a third of the total Russian budget, but in 2023 that number has fallen to just 25%,” he said in remarks.