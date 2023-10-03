Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Austria’s OMV are set to lose out on revenues from three joint ventures in West Siberia after Russia announced it will freeze the fixed sale price of their natural gas and liquids output.

State-controlled Gazprom’s domestic gas supplies are set to rise in price by 8% on 1 July, but gas sold by Severneftegazprom, Achimgaz and Achim Development — in which Wintershall Dea and OMV remain inactive shareholders — will not increase until at least next October.

The move, outlined in a governmental resolution, is seen as another hostile step against the two European companies that have been barred from selling their interests in the ventures, or repatriating their earnings, following their decisions last year to leave Russia in protest over the Ukraine invasion early last year.

Last December, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin suddenly announced a decree that prohibited the three ventures to continue selling their output to Gazprom at European gas prices.

Instead, much lower fixed prices, of between 2390 roubles ($24) and 2550 roubles per thousand cubic metres of gas, had been set for these three gas producers.

Putin also ordered these fixed prices to be applied to previously agreed gas and liquid sales running from March to December last year.

Article continues below the advert

The joint ventures had to return the gas price difference to Gazprom, further denting revenues for Wintershall Dea and OMV.

Wintershall Dea estimated that the decree effectively led to the “economic expropriation” of about $2 billion of proceeds that were accumulated by the ventures between March and December last year.

During that period, the German company was reportedly in talks with Russian authorities over terms of arranging repatriation of the earnings to the West.

In its financial report for last year, Wintershall Dea said that “the fair value of [its Russian assets] amounts to €248 million [$263 million] and was determined based on probability weighted scenarios which include, besides a downside scenario, a scenario with the underlying assumption that the company will receive cash inflows for its Russian entities in the future”.

The company recorded a loss of €4.5 billion last year from deconsolidating Russian gas assets that were responsible for almost half Wintershall Dea’s total hydrocarbon output, the report said.

Exit tax

In addition, Wintershall Dea and OMV may face a new 15% tax to exit Russia.

The tax will be calculated on the estimated market value of Russian equity interests that investors from so called “unfriendly countries” want to dispose of, according to a Finance Ministry department head, quoted by Moscow daily Izvestia.

The tax was first introduced in March when it was set at 10%.

Last year, Moscow designated more than 50 foreign states as “unfriendly” after they approved wide ranging sanctions against Russia.

Wintershall Dea holds a 35% interest in Severneftegazprom, while OMV has a 25% stake in the venture. The German company is also a 50% shareholder in Achimgaz and a 25% shareholder in Achim Development. Gazprom holds the remaining interests in these three ventures.

Wintershall Dea was not available for comment due to Germany’s Unity Day national holiday on 3 October.