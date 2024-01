Saudi Aramco’s spending is poised to take a significant hit in the next few years, as the state owned player is set to pause multibillion-dollar expansion projects that were aimed at building Saudi Arabia’s long-term oil production capacity.

Multiple analysts have claimed that Aramco’s capital expenditure is poised for a significant decline by the end of this decade as crucial expansion projects, including Safaniyah and Manifa, are likely to be either deferred or face execution delays.