International oilfield services provider SLB is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions, the company said.

SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, did not exit Russia last year following the exodus of other major Western oilfield service providers despite the public and media criticism it faced for continuing its operations in the country.

The company clarified the decision follows SLB’s previous ban on shipments into Russia of such products and technology from the US, UK, European Union and Canada.

Beginning in March 2022, SLB took voluntary measures to curtail its Russian activity and announced it would make no new investments in Russia and would not deploy new technology used in its services business, the company said.

Since then, the company has continued to commit significant resources to ensure it meets and exceeds the various international laws, it added.

SLB takes its responsibility to comply with export control and economic sanction laws extremely seriously, and the company remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, the statement said.

SLB is the largest foreign oilfield services employer in Russia, with more than 9000 employees across the country, providing mainly fracking, workover and drilling services to its major oil producers.

In October, Reuters quoted the UK-based Business & Human Rights Resource Centre as suggesting that SLB’s offices in Russia facilitated authorities in serving military draft notices to its employees, as the Kremlin stepped up efforts to send soldiers to Ukraine.

In April, Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention put SLB on its own list of international war sponsors, saying that the company had not only not condemned the military actions of the aggressor — Russia — but also expanded its business on its territory during the war.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said that “SLB plays a critical role for the aggressor state, occupying 8% of the Russian oilfield service market. SLB has a wide network of subsidiaries in Russia, which allows the company to circumvent international sanctions”.

An SLB spokesperson said:“The local leadership team is managing an incredibly complex and difficult situation,” in response to earlier suggestions from human rights watchdogs, according to Reuters

The spokesperson added managers are obligated “to comply with local laws and regulations, especially when failure to do so could create additional risk for our local employees”.

A partner at Moscow-based Kasatkin Consultancy, Dmitry Kasatkin, said the SLB’s new Russian supply restrictions “may present additional logistical difficulties for importing those oilfield service consumables and equipment which production is not localised in Russia”.

However, top oilfield service providers in Russia replenished their fleets by moving equipment from other regions of presence, and their inventory is at a high level.

In the second half of 2023 and in 2024, the consultancy does not expect a significant increase in the volume of oilfield service work required by Russian oil and gas producers, so all needs may be covered by Russia-based existing oilfield equipment fleets, according to Kasatkin.