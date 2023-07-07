Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase energy cooperation between the two nations.

Trinidad & Tobago is a major natural gas producer in the Caribbean and is looking for ways to expand its supplies, while Suriname is emerging as a potential oil province following a series of finds made by TotalEnergies and APA Corporation in Block 58.

As part of the agreement, the two countries will share expertise ahead of a planned meeting that will also include Guyana, in which the strategic cooperation will be given shape.

Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met Trinidad’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley in Port of Spain to discuss the terms of the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Both heads of government are convinced that cooperation between the two countries should be intensified.

The signing of the MoU followed productive discussions on the ongoing collaborative efforts between the countries, which are focused on the future development of their respective hydrocarbons industries, as well as to provide energy security for the region.

Article continues below the advert

“Both countries will now establish technical teams which will produce feasibility studies for their respective governments and this exercise will determine the way forward,” said the Trinidad government.

On the Surinamese front, the country’s market regulator and state-owned company Staatsolie will coordinate the cooperation.

According to a Reuters report, the agreement will involve a study into the possibility of building a pipeline linking Trinidad to Suriname.

Trinidad has been trying to get access to new gas supplies to reactivate an idle liquefied natural gas processing plant and to run its petrochemical facilities at full capacity.