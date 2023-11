Technip Energies has reaffirmed its compliance with international sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, claiming that it has executed an orderly exit from the liquefied natural gas project in the first half of 2023.

The company’s chief executive Arnaud Pieton said during a conference call with analysts on Thursday that Technip Energies “complied with, in order of priority, international sanctions and its contractual obligations" on the Russian project.