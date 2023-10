Technip Energies shares plunged by almost 14% after a French newspaper reported that the contracting giant might have circumvented sanctions against Russia.

Le Monde alleged that Technip Energies may have broken an European Union embargo by continuing to supply key equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

However, Technip Energies said on Thursday that it has “complied at all times with applicable sanctions in relation to the Arctic LNG 2 project”.