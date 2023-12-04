Venezuelans have voted overwhelmingly in support of President Nicolas Maduro’s ambition of integrating a huge area of neighbouring Guyana within the country’s borders, a move that, if enforced militarily, could jeopardise ExxonMobil’s upstream activities in the prolific Guyana basin.

Flying in the face of an order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week that called on Caracas to refrain from undertaking any activities that threaten Guyana’s sovereignty, Maduro pushed ahead with a five-question referendum asking citizens to support the country's land claim.