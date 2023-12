A top government official in hydrocarbon-rich Guyana has hit back at criticism of the ruling party’s administration of the oil and gas sector.

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said various “reputable” financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), say the government has made significant progress in managing the sector.

“Despite what you hear … it’s one of the better-managed industries in any part of the world,” he said on Thursday.