TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne has appointed a former prime minister of Benin to assess the supermajor’s contentious land acquisition programme in Uganda and Tanzania that has underpinned its Tilenga and East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) projects.

This programme has come in for severe criticism from non-governmental actors in recent years who have highlighted a myriad of issues, including landowners being short-changed when it comes to compensation, disregard for cultural values and threats from police and security forces.