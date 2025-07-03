Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill, set to uncork US oil and gas leasing, narrowly passes

PoliticsTrump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill, set to uncork US oil and gas leasing, narrowly passesPresident to sign massive legislation on Fourth of JulySpeaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., flanked by Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., left, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., right, holds the vote tally sheet as he celebrates with fellow Republicans after final passage of President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, 3 July 2025.Photo: AP/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge