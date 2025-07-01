Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, with oil and gas measures intact, narrowly passes Senate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., center, joined from left by, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the GOP whip, Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters after passage of the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Photo: AP/SCANPIX