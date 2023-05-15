Turkey is heading for a second round of voting in its presidential election after neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor leading opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu managed to secure more than 50% of votes in Sunday’s first round, according to preliminary results published by state-run Anadolu Agency.

Energy had been a key issue in the election, with Turkey having an increasing key role as a transit country for oil and gas supplies as the European Union wrestles with ongoing energy-security concerns and calls to impose sanctions on countries viewed as aiding Russian oil and gas exports.