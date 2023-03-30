The UK government has announced the first projects selected to go forward in order to meet government targets to decarbonisation of heavy-emitting industries through the creation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters.

The announcement singled out the projects that will form the basis of the two clusters planned in northern England — the East Coast Cluster and the HyNet Cluster.

Three projects were selected within the East Coast Clusters and five projects within the HyNet Cluster.

The measures were announced on Thursday as part of an energy package that the UK government said would “drive multi-billion pound investment in energy revolution”.