The UK government will mandate annual licensing rounds for oil and gas exploration in the country’s North Sea, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak doubles down on his strategy to push for higher domestic fossil fuels output after recently greenlighting Equinor’s Rosebank project.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the UK offshore regulator, will be required to “invite applications for new production license on an annual basis”, the government said on Monday morning.

The move, it added, seeks to “bolster UK’s energy security and reduce dependence on imports from overseas”.

The licensing round will be dependent on the projects meeting certain criteria to ensure domestically produced energy would have a lower production emission footprint than imported cargoes.

“Domestic energy will play a crucial role in the transition to net zero, supporting jobs and economic growth, while also protecting us from the volatility of international markets and diversifying our energy sources,” said Sunak.

Earlier this year, Sunak said the government would grant more than 100 new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.

(More to follow…)