The UK Treasury has launched a review of the oil and gas fiscal regime in an effort to “support the country’s energy security while also realising our net-zero commitments in the medium and long term”.

The process was launched on Monday, with the Treasury seeking to engage with interested stakeholders via a “call for evidence” for views on “the evolving context of oil and gas production and how the design of the long term fiscal regime has an impact on the activity of the sector”.

The current fiscal regime that applies to upstream oil and gas currently consists of three permanent elements and one temporary element — the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) that has been widely criticised by the oil and gas sector.

The review will consider the future of the permanent regime including the Petroleum Revenue Tax, Ring Fence Corporation Tax and Supplementary Charge, as well as different tax reliefs and allowances available within the regime.

Changes to the EPL will not be considered as part of this call for evidence, said Treasury. The EPL is legislated to end in March 2028.

The Treasury said that one of the key purposes of the review is to decide if the fiscal regime is “supporting UK energy security and helping to meet domestic energy demand, as we transition to net zero, through incentivising activity that maximises economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources in the medium term”.

Submissionsare due on 11 September 2023.

Offshore Energies UK, the group that represents the oil and gas sector, said the review, along with the government's announcements on 31 July about the 33rd licensing round and carbon capture, "should help to foster much needed confidence in the UK’s energy sector”.