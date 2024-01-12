The US and UK launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain.

The assault aims to degrade the group's capability to attack war ships and commercial vessels, including crude oil tankers, in the Red Sea, the United States Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement.

“This multinational action targeted radar systems, air defence systems and storage and launch sites for one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles,” Centcom said.