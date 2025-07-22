Politics

US confirms lease sale deadlines after Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill passes

Two US Gulf lease sales to be held by March and August, along with Cook Inlet auction

US President Donald Trump (centre), flanked by US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (left) and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (right), speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on 15 July 2025.
US President Donald Trump (centre), flanked by US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (left) and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (right), speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on 15 July 2025.Photo: AFP/SCANPIX
North America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge
Published 22 July 2025, 19:30Updated 23 July 2025, 07:25
US GulfCook InletAlaskaUS Department of the InteriorBOEM