US confirms lease sale deadlines after Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill passes

PoliticsUS confirms lease sale deadlines after Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill passesTwo US Gulf lease sales to be held by March and August, along with Cook Inlet auctionUS President Donald Trump (centre), flanked by US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (left) and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (right), speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on 15 July 2025.Photo: AFP/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge