US energy under Kamala Harris: more of the Biden era, or a leftward push?

PoliticsUS energy under Kamala Harris: more of the Biden era, or a leftward push?Democrat's past stances on fracking, electric vehicles, renewables come into focusHitting the trail: Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota came out of the Democratic National Convention this week without a detailed energy policy in place, but Harris has already backed off her earlier opposition to fracking — no doubt with winning the all-important ‘swing’ state of Pennsylvania in mind.Image: UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTISRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge