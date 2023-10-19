The US government has temporarily suspended sanctions against Venezuela’s oil sector after the two sides reached an agreement regarding upcoming elections in the South American nation.

The US Treasury Department issued a new general licence allowing Venezuela to produce and export oil for the next six months without limitation.

The decision was taken after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his political opponents agreed to terms that could lead to a presidential election next year.

“The United States welcomes the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between the Unitary Platform and Maduro representatives,” said the US Treasury Department in a statement.

“Consistent with US sanctions policy, in response to these democratic developments, the US Department of the Treasury has issued general licences authorising transactions involving Venezuela’s oil and gas sector and gold sector, as well as removing the ban on secondary trading.”

Washington added the six-month licence to produce and export oil will be renewed only if Venezuela meets its commitments under the electoral roadmap, as well as other commitments with respect to those who are wrongfully detained.

Article continues below the advert

Relevant licences were also amended to remove secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds, plus debt and equity from state-owned company PDVSA.

Venezuela produced 762,000 barrels per day of oil in September.

According to consultancy Rystad Energy, the easing of sanctions could pave the way for an increase in production of 200,000 bpd in Venezuela.

“Venezuelan oil output could increase from 2024. However, the potential expansion is hindered by the prolonged lack of investments in the industry,” according to Sofia Di Sante, Rystad senior market oil analyst.

“In the short term, production could only ramp up by a maximum of 200,000 bpd, a relative drop in the ocean on the global stage.”

Before US sanctions were imposed, Venezuela produced almost 3 million bpd. Output then fell to just above 600,000 bpd in 2020.

Overall, exports have reached an average of 560,000 bpd in August, nearly three times less than the 1.5 million bpd pre-embargo figure.