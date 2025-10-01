US to continue oil and gas permitting during government shutdown

PoliticsUS to continue oil and gas permitting during government shutdownBOEM says it will ‘cease all renewable energy activities’ amid political spending fightPresident Donald Trump watches as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland after attending a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, 21 September 2025.Photo: AP/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge