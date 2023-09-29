The US Department of Interior has unveiled plans to phase down oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few years to enable offshore wind to continue to rapidly grow in an effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The initiative is one of the goals of the Administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and reach a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

The proposed final programme for the Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas leasing programme will see the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) organising a maximum of three rounds — the fewest in history — in the Gulf of Mexico area from 2024 and 2029.

The plan calls for BOEM to host lease sales in 2025, 2027 and 2029, in compliance with the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The roadmap will limit leasing to the Gulf of Mexico, where there is existing production and infrastructure, and will not feature planned federal rounds in the Atlantic, Pacific and Alaskan waters.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to building a clean energy future that ensures America’s energy independence,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

“The proposed final programme, which represents the smallest number of oil and gas lease sales in history, sets a course for the Department to support the growing offshore wind industry and protect against the potential for environmental damage and adverse impacts to coastal communities.”

In late August, the first-ever offshore wind auction in the Gulf of Mexico ended with a single winner.

German utility giant RWE scooped the Lake Charles lease in Louisiana with a small bid of just $5.6 million. According to the government, the 102,480-acre area has potential to generate about 1.24 GW of offshore wind energy capacity and power nearly 435,000 homes.

The other two leases offered in the round off the coast of Galveston, in the state of Texas, did not attract any takers.

According to the US Department of Interior, the three planned lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico from 2024 to 2029 represent a steep reduction from the previous administration’s original plan to host up to 47 bid rounds across all coastal areas in the same period.

“The previous proposal presented risks to local coastal economies – particularly for communities along the east and west coasts where offshore oil and gas development has not been authorised in decades, if ever,” the US Department of Interior added.

The IRA does not allow BOEM to issue a lease for offshore wind development unless the agency has offered at least 60 million acres for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf in the previous years.

However, the government believes the three potential lease sales will enable the offshore wind programme to continue.

US Senator John Barrasso, a Republican representative of the state of Wyoming and ranking member of the Senate Committee of Energy and Natural Resources, criticised the decision adding it significantly limits the country’s ability to develop oil and gas.

He said the proposed timeline undermines domestic energy production by reducing investments in communities that rely on hydrocarbon production.

“Biden is surrendering our nation’s energy independence. America is one of the cleanest, most responsible, and most efficient producers of oil and natural gas in the world,” Barrasso argued.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) president Erik Milito issued a statement calling the initiative an “utter failure” for the country.

“President Biden’s approach to severely limit leasing significantly curtails access to a critical national asset at a time when energy inflation is rampant, the likelihood of a national recession looms and global efforts are intensifying to curb greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Milito added “regressive policies like this” could put upward pressure on prices at the pump as global demand is at record levels and continuing to rise.