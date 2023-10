A subsea powerhouse has been created with the merger of SLB’s and Aker Solutions’ market-leading capabilities, and the company is ready to grow in all worldwide basins and regions, according to the new chief executive of the combined company.

The two companies completed the merger on Monday, with Subsea7 owning a 10% joint venture interest which means the combined company has a powerful capability in subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.