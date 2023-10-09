Global oil demand is expected to continue growing strongly to 116 million barrels per day by 2045, more than 16% higher than last year, Opec said in its World Oil Outlook 2023.

It counters the latest forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that fossil fuel demand will peak by the end of this decade.

“Our reference case sees oil demand reaching 116 million bpd by 2045, around 6 million bpd higher [than its 2022 outlook] and with the potential to be even higher,” Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais said.