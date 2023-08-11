A protracted production shut-in at Jadestone Energy’s Montara oilfield offshore Australia, where a defect has been detected on the FPSO, could have repercussions beyond just the immediate loss of cashflow, the operator has cautioned.

Asia-Pacific independent upstream player Jadestone’s reserve-based lending (RBL) facilities require the company’s assets not to have production interrupted for a continuous period of 60 days or more.

The operator on 29 July temporarily shut in the Montara Venture floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel operating at its Montara oilfield following a gas alarm within the floater’s 4S ballast water tank.

Since then, tank 4S has been emptied and cleaned, with an inspection commencing on 8 August.

“The initial inspection has identified the location of a small defect between tank 4S and oil cargo tank 5C, which poses no safety or structural risk, nor any risk of a hydrocarbon leak to sea,” Jadestone said on Thursday.

The company is now focused on addressing the defect in tank 4S and its planned activities include final inspections in ballast water tank 4P prior to returning this tank to service as part of the overall ballast and stability requirements for the FPSO. Jadestone also plans tooffload crude oil from tank 5C to allow for cleaning and access to permit an inspection; and to re-enter tank 4S to finalise the inspection of this tank and perform the necessary repair.

Jadestone added that it is continuing to keep key stakeholders including the Australian regulator, National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (Nopsema), and its RBL facility banks regularly updated on these activities.

“The RBL includes the requirement for borrowing base assets, such as Montara, not to have production interrupted for a continuous period of 60 days or more,” revealed the operator.

“We will also be working with the RBL banks to assess how the shut-in might impact the clauses and covenant under the RBL facility.”

Jadestone said it would continue to update shareholders as appropriate on its progress at Montara.

Before the FPSO was taken out of action on 29 July, Jadestone’s overall production had been about 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and its production guidance range for April to December 2023 (inclusive) was between 13,500 and 17,000 boepd.