Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed agreements with up to 30 companies for the local manufacturing of critical non-oil products in its supply chain, as it aims to further decarbonise its operations.

“The new agreements, outline the companies’ intention to locally manufacture products potentially worth up to 10 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.7 billion) in Adnoc’s supply chain,” the company said on Thursday, at the Business Partnership Forum, part of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

Adnoc noted that the new deals “support its target to locally manufacture 70 billion Emirati dirhams ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2027 as part of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative".

“The agreements will stimulate industrial growth, create more private sector jobs for UAE nationals and strengthen the resilience of Adnoc’s supply chain,” it said.

However, Adnoc did not specify the key players which have been awarded multiple manufacturing deals in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Among the products that will be produced locally under these agreements are personal protective equipment, battery energy storage systems and several other equipment aimed at sustainable operations, it said.

Article continues below the advert

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc’s executive director for people, commercial and corporate support directorate, said the company is creating a “wealth of local manufacturing opportunities for the private sector, as we work towards a lower carbon future".

“The new agreements we have signed for local manufacturing opportunities offer the potential to enhance the UAE’s industrial base, drive significant value back into the economy and create highly skilled private sector jobs for UAE Nationals,” he said.