Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on the huge Al Sharara oilfield just two weeks after it was shut in due to protests.

NOC on Sunday confirmed in a statement that force majeure has been lifted and it has now resumed full production from the Al Sharara field.

The field, which has production capacity of more than 300,000 barrels per day of oil, was shut in on 7 January due to protests, NOC earlier said.