Angola has announced it is leaving Opec.

According to local news agency Angop, the announcement was made this Thursday by the country’s Mineral Resources, Oil & Gas Minister Diamantino de Azevedo.

The decision was taken during the 10th session of the council of ministers under Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

“We feel that, at this moment, Angola gains nothing by remaining in the organisation and, in defence of its interests, it decided to leave,” Azevedo told reporters.

Angop said the minister highlighted that the country has always fulfilled its obligations and fought all the time to see Opec modernise and help its members obtain advantages.

“When we are in organisations and our contributions, our ideas, do not produce any effect, the best thing is to withdraw,” he added.

Angola’s decision to leave Opec, after joining the oil cartel voluntarily in 2006, has already been transformed into a law decree signed by Lourenco.

Angola and Nigeria were among several countries given lower targets at the last Opec+ meeting in June after years of failing to meet the previous ones.