Indonesia’s state-owned energy giant Pertamina has reportedly expanded its overseas upstream portfolio with a new block in Gabon, West Africa.

The new tract, for which Pertamina Hulu Energi is awaiting host government approval, is said to have production potential of 45,000 barrels per day of oil.

"We are waiting for approval in Gabon where we were also appointed as the winner of the tender through our subsidiary," PHE president director, Wiko Migantoro, was quoted by Indonesia’s Bisnis.com.

Wiko said Pertamina would take a 45% interest in the production asset, from which crude could be exported back to Indonesia depending on its suitability for use at the company’s domestic refineries.

"We have to check for compliance with the specifications required by the refinery and its supply chain, if that cannot be done, we can get value [elsewhere]," he said.